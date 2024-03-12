Zhombe Man Murdered Over Liverpool-Man City Match Analysis

By Jane Mlambo| A heated dispute over a weekend football match between Liverpool and Manchester City resulted in the tragic death of 29-year-old Joakim Moyo, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has revealed.

The incident unfolded around 1900 hours at a local gathering where Joakim Moyo, the now deceased Edmore Mhike, and the accused person, Peter Mhike, were watching the football match together.

The disagreement arose when Joakim Moyo asserted that Liverpool had the upper hand in the game, a claim vehemently contested by Peter Mhike, a staunch Manchester City supporter.

Tempers flared, leading to a violent confrontation that ultimately claimed Joakim Moyo’s life.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Peter Mhike, angered by the dispute, began throwing stones at Joakim Moyo.

The now deceased Edmore Mhike intervened, attempting to restrain his younger brother from assaulting Joakim Moyo.

However, the situation took a grim turn as Peter Mhike turned on his own brother, striking him with a wooden bench and ultimately delivering a fatal blow with a stone to his head.

As the investigation unfolds, it has been revealed that the accused, Peter Mhike, is currently on the run.

