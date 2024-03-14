Gokwe Man In Court For Calling Mnangagwa A Scud

By A Correspondent| A Gokwe man Mark Mandiki is being charged with undermining and insulting the Office of the President.

He is alleged to have called President Emmerson Mnangagwa a ‘scud’ on 25 February 2023 in Gokwe while having an argument with some ZANU PF supporters.

A scud is a container used by Delta Beverages to pack Chibuku opaque beer and gained prominence in the 90s. It is still available in shops though the much portable ‘Super’ is now the most consumed product.

More to follow…

-Online

