Outrage As Zanu PF, Chivhayo Pampers Convicted Murewa Rapist

By A Correspondent| In a shocking turn of events, Zanu PF, the ruling party in Zimbabwe, is facing severe criticism for rewarding a convicted child rapist, Bobby Makaza, with extravagant gifts.

The controversy deepened when it was revealed that prominent businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo had gifted Makaza a vehicle.

Makaza’s heinous crime shook the nation in 2018 when he was found guilty of raping a 10-year-old child. Despite being sentenced to 18 years in prison, Makaza’s punishment was drastically reduced after President Mnangagwa granted him a pardon, allowing him to serve only three years of his sentence.

Adding fuel to the fire, Zanu PF, during a presidential rally in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province in 2023, presented Makaza with a house and a significant sum of cash.

The gesture has sparked outrage among Zimbabweans, with many questioning the ethics and morality behind rewarding a convicted rapist.

Critics argue that such actions not only undermine the severity of Makaza’s crime but also send a dangerous message to society, potentially normalizing sexual violence and perpetuating a culture of impunity.

Furthermore, Sir Wicknell Chivayo’s involvement in gifting Makaza a vehicle has drawn scrutiny, with some questioning the ethical implications of supporting a convicted criminal in such a manner.

