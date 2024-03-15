Passion Java Admits Harare Hotel Violence Over A Woman

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | The preacher, Passion Java has confirmed the occurrence of violence involving him and Zanu PF senator Mike Chimombe at a Harare hotel Wednesday, ZimEye can reveal.

The matter was reported at Harare Kopje police, which is an extension of Harare Central.

The two beat up businessman Andrew Manongore at Rainbow Towers over a girlfriend.

Manongore filed a police report at Harare Central police station under IR 030777.

“Over a dozen of the hired thugs attacked Manongore and also robbed him of US$18,000,” alleges sources. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Java is reportedly bitter with Manongore for snatching socialite, Hillary Makaya from him. Chimombe was allegedly infuriated after Manongore labelled him broke.

Manongore sought refuge in a toilet before being taken to the hospital for treatment, along with his guards.

Java told ZimEye that the incident truly happened, saying instead of him, they were the ones who were attacked.

“This guy wanted to beat up Mike Chimombe,” said in an exclusive phone call with ZimEye.

He also claimed that he has got videographic evidence to prove that he was not violent. A day later, however, over his own promise to supply the video evidence.

