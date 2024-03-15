Susan Mutami Defeats Sabhuku Mliswa

By A Correspondent| Sabhuku and Former Norton legislator Sabhuku Temba Mliswa has confirmed that DNA tests for his son with Suzan Mutami confirmed that the controversial politician now has 20 children.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Mliswa said he will from now perform his duties as a parent with clarity and assuredness.

“I have some news for you. After the conducting of DNA tests it has been confirmed that Tinotenda is my son. I’m glad the matter has been brought to a decisive conclusion allowing me, as a parent, to fulfill my duties with clarity& assuredness. Its all I sought for in the matter,” said Mliswa.

Mliswa has never hidden that he had 19 children from different mothers.

He has, on many occasions, posed for pictures with his brood and, in some instances, gone on holidays with them.

