Avram Grant Wary Of Warriors

Zambia coach Avram Grant has showed great admiration for the Warriors squad ahead of the four-nation tournament.

Grant’s charges will face Zimbabwe their first match at the invitational mini-tournament in Malawi.

Kenya and the hosts nation will play in the other match in the opening round.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambian FA media, the gaffer said he was impressed with the “quality players” in the Warriors squad.

Grant said: “This is going to be a very good test. As for Zimbabwe they are very good, I saw the squad.

“So many players are playing in England, something that I hope will happen to us some day.

“I believe if it happens to the younger generation there is going to be a talented national team. It’s not a secret that there will be a chance (at the Four Nations Tournament) for other players to show themselves because our target is not this tournament.”

Soccer 24 News

