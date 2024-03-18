Teachers Announce A 3 Day Strike Over “US$20 Mockery”

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Teachers under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU) have announced a three day job action following the National Joint Negotiation Committee (NJNC) which increased salaries of civil servants by US$20.

According to FOZEU, the job action will run from Wednesday 20 March to Friday 22 March.

“The nation is advised of a 3 day job action by teachers running from Wednesday 20 March to Friday 22 March. This is a response to the USD 20 mockery offered by employer as increment on 14 March 2024. Parents & guardians are advised to keep their Children at home for their safety,” said FOZEU.

Last week, NJNC met and agreed to increase salaries of civil servants by US$20, a move that angered the government workforce.

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC led by Douglas Mwonzora has also condemned government for failing civil servants.

In a statement, MDC implored government to promote equitable distribution of wealth and protection of the vulnerable in society.

“We implore government to embrace policies rooted in social democracy, which prioritize the equitable distribution of wealth and the protection of the most marginalized members of society,” said MDC.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...