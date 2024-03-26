Nation Urged To Guard Against TB

Matabeleland North Province’s proximity to neighbouring countries where tuberculosis incidents are high has affected the province’s fight against the disease.

This came out during the World TB Day Commemorations held at Inyathi in Bubi District this Sunday.

Despite the challenges in meeting the global targets of ending TB by 2030, Zimbabwe remains dedicated to fighting the disease. A survivor’s story shared at commemorations to commemorate World TB Day offered a powerful message of hope and recovery.

“I survived TB and it can be defeated if a patient adheres to instructions prescribed by doctors,” said a TB survivor.

The province’s location near countries like South Africa and Botswana, where TB is prevalent, is a contributing factor to the high TB incidence rate.

“Due to the province’s proximity to neighbouring countries such as Botswana and South Africa, the communities go across the borders for trading in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia where TB is also rife,” said Matabeleland North’s acting Provincial Medical Director, Dr Nhamo Chivhuru.

The government offers free TB screening and treatment across the country. This commitment aligns with international efforts to end TB.

“Our nation is represented at all international high-level meetings on TB where commitments to end TB are made.

To this day the government of Zimbabwe has lived up to those commitments by ensuring that TB screening and treatment is offered for free,” said Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon Richard Moyo.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Childcare, Honourable Sleiman Kwidini said, “TB remains one of the major public problems in Zimbabwe. Let us be reminded that 29 000 people are affected daily globally and more than 3 000 people die everyday from TB.”

Despite the challenges, the fight against TB is showing progress with a decline in cases over the years. In 2021, 1169 cases were recorded, with the figure increasing to 1399 in 2022 however, a decline was recorded in 2023 where 1382 cases were recorded. In 2023, there were 1285 successful treatments and 108 deaths.

ZBC News

