Zuma Wins Court Case Against Ramaphosa’s ANC

In a landmark ruling in South Africa’s political landscape, the Electoral Court has dismissed a high-profile application by the African National Congress (ANC) to deregister the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, associated with former President Jacob Zuma. This decision effectively cements the MK party’s place in South African politics, rejecting claims by the ANC that its registration was unlawful and accusing the ruling party of attempting to manipulate the electoral field.

Judge Lebogang Modiba presided over the case, unequivocally stating that the ANC’s application lacked a legal foundation. “We find there is nothing unlawful about the registration of the MK party by the deputy chief electoral officer,” declared Judge Modiba, further emphasizing that the ANC had missed not one, but two critical opportunities last year to challenge the MK party’s registration.

The ruling not only allows the MK party to continue its political activities unimpeded but also highlights a significant misstep by the ANC, which Judge Modiba criticized for its delay in bringing the case to court. The application was filed in January 2024, despite the deputy chief electoral officer’s decision to register the MK party being made clear back in September 2023. The judge dismissed the ANC’s rationale for the delay as “irrational,” pointing out that the party’s acknowledgment of missing the prescribed period for challenge does not excuse its inaction.

This case has broader implications for South Africa’s electoral integrity and democratic processes, challenging the dominance of the ANC, which has governed the country since the end of apartheid in 1994. The unsuccessful attempt to deregister the MK party — closely tied to Jacob Zuma, a polarizing figure in South African politics — underscores the complex dynamics within the nation’s political arena and the evolving nature of political competition.

The ANC’s failure to deregister the MK party is not just a legal defeat but a public relations blunder, exposing internal divisions and a perceived attempt to sideline political rivals. As South Africa moves toward future elections, the presence of the MK party as a registered political entity promises to introduce new dimensions to the political debate, offering voters a broader spectrum of choices.

The ruling by Judge Modiba is a clear message that attempts to manipulate the electoral process through legal challenges must be grounded in substantial legal arguments and pursued in a timely manner. This decision is a victory for the MK party and a cautionary tale for established political powers, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal and democratic principles in the pursuit of political objectives.

