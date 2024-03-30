Former Botswana President Mourns Tragic Bus Accident Victims

By A Correspondent| Former President Ian Khama of Botswana expressed deep sorrow over the devastating bus accident in Mokopane, South Africa, which claimed the lives of 45 individuals from Botswana.

The victims were en route to Moria for an Easter church service when the tragedy struck.

In a heartfelt message posted on Facebook, Khama extended his condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the horrific incident.

He stated, “Losing loved ones in such a terrible and tragic manner is unbearable anguish that no words can ease.”

Khama assured those grieving that they are not alone in their pain and that the entire community stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

He urged the affected families to find strength and solace in the cherished memories they shared with the departed.

The former president concluded his message with a solemn wish for the souls of the deceased, stating, “May their Souls Find Eternal Peace!”

The accident has sent shockwaves through Botswana and South Africa, prompting an outpouring of support and sympathy from both nations.

