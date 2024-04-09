Chamisa Mourns Victim Of Building Collapse In Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has mourned the Norton lady who died on Saturday when a city building collapsed in the afternoon following heavy rains.

Posting on his Whatsapp news channel, Chamisa expressed profound sorrow regarding the tragic loss of life and injuries resulting from the building collapse.

He also shared the message on X on Tuesday saying;

“Yesterday, on The Chamisa News Channel (CNC) a WhatsApp news channel, I expressed my profound sorrow regarding the tragic loss of life and injuries resulting from the building collapse in Harare on Saturday. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families, and my thoughts and prayers are with them and those injured.

“It’s unacceptable that such tragedies occur. A nation cannot rely on infrastructure that is over 44 years old without undergoing renovation and reconstruction. The toll of broken politics has been evident and devastating on our nation. We stand with the bereaved and the injured during this difficult time. May God comfort them all,” said Chamisa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...