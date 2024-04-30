Mnangagwa’s Incompetence Leaves People with Disabilities Homeless

By A Correspondent

In a distressing turn of events, eighteen individuals with disabilities (PWD) and other vulnerable persons find themselves homeless after being forcibly evicted from agricultural land they had occupied for 16 years in Chiredzi.

The eviction, orchestrated by a court ruling on January 25, 2024, has left members of the Nhakayavatema Co-operative, many of whom are disabled, stranded and destitute.

The ruling, issued by Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa, followed an application for eviction by a lawyer named Daison Chirima, who claims ownership of the disputed land.

Despite possessing legitimate documents indicating their right to the land, including approval from the former Chiredzi Town Council Environmental Officer, Edson Nyadenga, the co-operative members were forcefully removed from the 2.385-hectare plot situated at SD33 Hippo Valley North.

Chimbidzikayi Dzinavatonga, chairman of the co-operative and an amputee who relies on crutches, expressed the dire situation faced by the evicted members.

He recounted how the land, allocated to them by Zanu PF in 2008, served as their sole source of livelihood through farming activities. However, since the eviction, many are now forced to beg for survival, with some resorting to makeshift shelters at bus ranks and street pavements.

Despite possessing documented evidence of their right to the land, including a letter of approval from the Chiredzi Town Council allowing them to cultivate various crops using community wastewater, the co-operative finds itself displaced and abandoned.

Efforts to seek intervention from relevant authorities, including the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Resettlement, Anxious Masuka, have proved futile, exacerbating the plight of the evicted individuals.

The Chiredzi Town Secretary, Engineer Wesley Kauma, attributed the council’s inability to offer title deeds for the land to its ownership by Tongaat Huletts.

However, he acknowledged the council’s past approval for the co-operative’s agricultural projects on the basis of recycling effluent water, further complicating the legal intricacies surrounding the eviction.

What is particularly alarming is the apparent lack of action or intervention from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration in addressing the crisis faced by the vulnerable members of society.

Despite the co-operative’s legitimate claim to the land and the humanitarian urgency of the situation, Mnangagwa’s silence speaks volumes about the government’s indifference towards the plight of its citizens, especially those with disabilities.

As the eviction crisis unfolds, it highlights broader issues of land rights, accessibility, and social justice in Zimbabwe.

The disregard for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities underscores systemic failures and underscores the urgent need for inclusive policies and proactive measures to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

In the absence of meaningful intervention, the evicted members of the Nhakayavatema Co-operative remain in limbo, grappling with homelessness, hunger, and uncertainty about their future.

Their plight serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by marginalized communities in Zimbabwe and the pressing need for decisive action to uphold their rights and dignity.

