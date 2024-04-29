Chamisa Hints On Massive Come Back

By Political Reporter- The country’s most popular politician, Nelson Chamisa’s blue-eyed boy, Ostallos Gift Siziba, has hinted at the comeback of the charismatic politician.

Posting on his X account, Siziba said:

Our task is to build a solid organization, one that can outlive all of us. A Mass Citizens Movement grounded on the strong values of Justice, Freedom and Solidarity. A vehicle through which the oppressed people of Zimbabwe can express themselves. This is the task we are seized with.

