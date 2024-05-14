Monica Mutsvangwa Hints At More Trouble

By A Correspondent| Women Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa has hinted that her family could be going through a lot of troubling moments if her speech at the funeral of renowned preacher and Nyaradzo Group Chaplain General Ellison Kamupira is anything to go by.

In her speech, Monica Mutsvangwa said so many things are happening in her life but she felt she could not miss Kamupira’s funeral because of the role he played in her life.

“VaKamupira vakaita zvinoshamisa mukati meupenyu hwangu, ndauya pano ndiri minister hongu asi ndauya, ndanga ndisipo, vakashaya ndiri kunze kwenyika, ndakasvika marimwe zuro, ndine zvakawanda zviri kuitika mukati meupenyu hwangu,” said Monica.

Loosely translated, Monica said Rev Kamupira did wonderful things in her life that she felt compelled to pay her last respect. She was out of the country when he died adding that so many things are happening in her life at the moment.

Mutsvangwa’s son Neville was recently arrested and charged with illegal foreign currency trading and using Starlink which is not licensed to operate in Zimbabwe.

Neville was yesterday denied bail and remanded in custody to 30 May in what his father Chris Mutsvangwa believes is political persecution for the family’s close association with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

