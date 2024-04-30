Mnangagwa Admits CIO Formation Aimed at Consolidating Zanu PF Power

By A Correspondent

Speaking at the burial ceremony of NYASHA NASH DZIMIRI, GRACE TSITSI JADAGU, and BRIGADIER GENERAL SHADRECK VEZHA at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa confessed to the true intentions behind the formation of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

According to Mnangagwa, the CIO is a tool to strengthen Zanu PF’s authority.

Mnangagwa’s words on Monday echoed with historical weight as he openly admitted, “Upon ceasefire in 1980 I formed the CIO and I needed reliable officers like the late Cde Dzimiri.”

This statement unveils a strategic move made by Mnangagwa to establish a covert organization aimed at solidifying the ruling party’s grip on power in Zimbabwe.

Highlighting the role of Dzimiri, Mnangagwa emphasized his reliability and dedication, traits that were essential for the covert operations of the CIO.

“Cde Dzimiri was attested into the CIO in 1983 where he rose through the ranks to become Director.

He was always ready for any assignment, a trait which must continue within our security sector and civil service,” Mnangagwa remarked, underlining the importance of loyalty to the regime.

In his address, Mnangagwa also emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting youth and women in Zimbabwe, calling upon them to work diligently for the country’s advancement.

“As the Second Republic, we took it upon ourselves to promote our youth and women.

I call upon our women to work diligently for their country. We all have a duty to defend our country,” he stated, signaling a continued focus on achieving the national vision for 2030.

Acknowledging the contributions of the fallen heroes, Mnangagwa praised their selflessness and dedication to the nation.

“The heroes played their part. The ZIG is our national currency and a symbol of our dignity. I call upon our officers and our people to draw up the traits of selflessness which were in the late heroes to be laid to rest today,” he affirmed, urging the populace to embody the virtues of the departed.

Mnangagwa also mourned the loss of General VEZHA, who was poised to assume a significant role as defense attaché in Tanzania before his untimely demise.

Despite the setback, Mnangagwa reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to national development through initiatives like “education 5.0.”

Reflecting on recent diplomatic engagements, Mnangagwa referenced the visit of the Kenyan President to Zimbabwe for the official opening of ZITF (Zimbabwe International Trade Fair), urging vigilance from the intelligence, defense, and security sectors.

Mnangagwa bid farewell to the fallen comrades with the traditional Shona salutation, “ZORORAI magamba edu,” expressing a wish for them to rest in eternal peace.

His candid acknowledgment of the CIO’s origins as a tool for consolidating Zanu PF power offers a rare glimpse into the political machinations of Zimbabwe’s ruling elite, underscoring the complex interplay between security, politics, and power in the country’s history.

