Manicaland National Dress Gala: Miss Uhuru Shines Bright Amidst Glamour

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The recently concluded National Dress Manicaland dinner, organized by YoungWomen4ED Manicaland, was a spectacular event that showcased Zimbabwean culture and national pride. Held at the Skyview Conference Centre in Mutare, the gala saw prominent figures from Manicaland in attendance, including Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi.

Minister Rwodzi emphasized the importance of embracing the national dress, stating, “The national dress is not just clothing; it represents our patriotism, cultural heritage, and national identity. Events like these play a crucial role in promoting these values among our young women.”

The highlight of the evening was the Miss Uhuru pageant, where models strutted the runway in various designs of the national dress fabric. Reflecting on the event’s significance, Life Deliwe Matunzeni, crowned Miss Uhuru 2024, expressed, “I am honored to represent Manicaland and promote our national pride through the Miss Uhuru pageant. This victory means a lot to me and all the young women who participated.”

Event coordinator Zinzile Mantiziba expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their collaborative effort in making the event a success. Mantiziba added, “We are thrilled to see the enthusiasm and talent showcased by our participants. This event is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding the Miss Uhuru pageant to empower more young women across Zimbabwe.”

The gala also featured a musical performance by Clr Sandra Ndebele, who commented, “Music has the power to unite and uplift communities. I am delighted to be part of an event that celebrates our Zimbabwean heritage and promotes empowerment.”

In a post-event statement, ICT Minister and YoungWomen4ED chair Hon Tatenda Mavetera hailed Miss Uhuru 2024’s victory as a symbol of unity and progress. Minister Mavetera said, “Miss Uhuru’s success embodies the spirit of collaboration and empowerment championed by YoungWomen4ED. We are proud to support initiatives that empower young women and promote our national identity.”

Sponsors played a crucial role in the success of the event, with all participants receiving USD $100, and major contributions from sponsors like Better Brands, represented by Cuthbert Chitima. Chitima remarked, “We are honored to support initiatives that celebrate Zimbabwean culture and empower young women. Events like these inspire positive change and unity within our communities.”

The National Dress Gala was not just a celebration of fashion and beauty but also a celebration of Zimbabwean heritage and empowerment, marking a significant milestone in promoting national pride and unity.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...