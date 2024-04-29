Thieves Raid Mnangagwa Fish

By A Correspondent

In a bold theft, around 500 kilograms of fish vanished from Chinorumba High School in Zaka, Zimbabwe.

The stolen fish, integral to the school’s resources, were part of the Presidential Fish scheme acquired through the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

Authorities are actively pursuing the culprits who targeted the school’s fish pond, leaving behind a wake of frustration and anger, as reported by TellZim news.

Confirming the incident, school head Nixon Bhenyu stressed the urgency of bolstering security measures to safeguard such vital assets.

Expressing concern, District Schools Inspector Samson Chidzurira highlighted the significance of protecting development projects from such acts of sabotage.

In response, Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, denounced the crime, pledging to replace the stolen fish and ensure justice is served.

This event underscores the persistent challenges confronting development efforts in Zimbabwe and underscores the necessity for heightened security to protect essential resources earmarked for community advancement.

