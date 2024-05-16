Auxillia Mnangagwa Beats-Up Aides

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Aides to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa are facing both physical and emotional violence from the President’s wife to the extent of most of them requesting transfers.

A local online news portal says even state actors, including cabinet ministers and security details, are now reluctant to do official business with her.

Senior government officials who spoke to the publication alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife is “extremely abusive and bad-tempered most of the time”.

They also accused the first lady of “misusing” state resources through overseas and nationwide trips promoting her charity.

A senior government official who spoke to ZimLive on condition they were not named was quoted as saying:

Some of the people who have been at the receiving end of her abuse have even accused her of physical violence and using inappropriate language towards police officers, her aides and even high-ranking government officials.

Regrettably, her behaviour is far worse than that of former first lady Grace Mugabe in the twilight of her late husband’s reign.

It’s unsettling that history seems to be repeating itself, which completely runs contrary to President Mnangagwa’s way of doing things.

A second official, who said he had witnessed the first lady’s erratic behaviour at close hand, said:

She is exhibiting a troubling insensitivity and complete disregard for the dignity and rights of others.

When those in positions of authority act with impunity and total disregard for the rule of law, the foundations of democracy and justice are threatened.

It is particularly important that those in influential positions like the first lady uphold the values of respect, dignity and ethical conduct.

The people aid President Mnangagwa should institute an internal enquiry through his spy network to get a grip on the matter and “rein her in.”

Mnangagwa (61) is also accused of meddling in the running of government ministries, including calling ministers and shouting at them.

In 2019, the first lady was reportedly forced to apologise to military chiefs after an eight-minute call recording of her shouting at 1 Presidential Guard Infantry Battalion commander Colonel Samson Murombo leaked.

Last month, nine women were arrested for booing Mnangagwa during her address at Watsomba Business Centre in Manicaland Province after they had failed to get some freebies.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba later said the charges against the nine women were withdrawn after both Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga agreed that the police officers on the ground overreacted.

-ZimLive

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...