Ruto Praises ZiG

Spread the love

Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto has applauded the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, saying it is a bold move to reset the country’s economy.

He was speaking at the official opening of the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo this Saturday.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...