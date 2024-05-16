Let’s Use ZiG, Tshabangu Tells Zimbabweans

By A Correspondent|ZimEye

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has called on Zimbabweans to adopt the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold.

In a statement on Wednesday, Senator Tshabangu, often perceived as a Zanu PF ally, emphasized the necessity of embracing Zimbabwe Gold, stating: “There are no two ways; we’ve to embrace ZiG because it is our legal tender. We don’t just need to criticize for the sake of criticizing.

The Opposition of today must differ from the Opposition of Yesterday. We need to shift that mindset because we’ve only one Zimbabwe to love, period.”

