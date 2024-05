Lady Chevrons Lose

THE Zimbabwe women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons, have failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup after losing to Netherlands by 14 runs in their final group match of the qualifiers played in the United Arab Emirates this Wednesday.

Zimbabwe suffered thier third defeat in four group matches to bowl out of contention for a place at the T20 World Cup.



