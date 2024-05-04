Bulawayo Chiefs Keen To Overcome FC Platinum

Spread the love

AMBITIOUS Bulawayo Chiefs are hoping to perform another giant-killing act when they face troubled defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

Bulawayo Chiefs have a knack of taking points away from big clubs and this season they already derailed Highlanders, Dynamos and expensively assembled Simba Bhora.

This Saturday they travel to Mhondoro for a date against struggling defending champions Ngezi Platinum in a potential thriller.

2024 has not been kind for the defending champions with alarm bells ringing in the corridors of power with Ngezi Platinum stars having just one win and six draws in their first nine matches.

Madamburo will have to punch above their weight to collect maximum points against Amakhosi Amahle, a side which seem to have found the right groove in their rebuilding.

“Ngezi Platinum are a side with depth, they are a tough opponent especially playing at home. So we are not reading much on how they started their campaign. We have to be up there to beat them, but we are ready for the game,” said Bulawayo Chiefs head coach, Thulani Sibanda.

Striker Never Rauzhi is leading the charge for Bulawayo Chiefs having netted five goals this season.

“We are taking each game as it comes. Personally, I want to grow as a player. I am happy my coaches are helping me and I am sure I will achieve my objectives,” said Rauzhi.

Chiefs are in third position on the log with 15 points, three behind log leaders Highlanders, while Ngezi are 14th with nine points.

Despite contrasting fortunes, a mouthwatering tie is what awaits the Mhondoro-Ngezi community.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...