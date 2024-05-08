Duduza Ordered To Let Wife Arrive Home At Her Own Time

By A Correspondent| Former football star Edward Sadomba has been instructed to permit his estranged wife, Sherylnn, unrestricted access to their marital residence.

Harare Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha, in her ruling, permitted communication between the couple solely to facilitate Sherylnn’s entry into their Pokugara Estates property in Borrowdale, irrespective of her arrival time.

Sadomba had objected to the directive, proposing that Sherylnn seek assistance from other family members to gain entry, citing the need to preserve peace.

Despite living on separate floors within their home, the couple is subject to an existing peace order.

Sadomba contended that Sherylnn’s habit of returning home late and demanding entry placed him in a quandary, alleging he was the victim of abuse by Sherylnn and her relatives.

The court, in yesterday’s proceedings, modified the peace order, permitting communication between the couple while prohibiting verbal or emotional abuse, a significant source of contention.

Additionally, a protection order against Sadomba was granted, mandating him to refrain from physical or emotional harm towards Sherylnn for the next five years.

Magistrate Mukwesha emphasized Sadomba’s obstruction of Sherylnn’s access to their shared home as grounds for the directive, urging compliance.

The court further instructed the couple to uphold peace and refrain from eviction until their marital issues are resolved.

H-Metro

