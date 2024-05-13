Caps United Dismiss Yadah

Simba Bhora moved to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table for the first this season after coming from behind to beat defending Champions Ngezi Platinum 2-1on Saturday.

Ngezi surged ahead in the 25th minute through Tapiwa Mandinyenya.

Simba equalised in the second half through substitute Billy Vheremu’s 75th minute effort.

The hosts completed their comeback ten minutes later courtesy of Kudzidai Chigwida’s own-goal.

The result puts them on twenty points, one ahead of second-placed Highlanders, who are in action on Sunday.

At Rufaro Stadium, CAPS United netted a last minute winner and Yadah 1-0.

The Green Machine secured the maximum points through William Manondo’s goal.

Elsewhere, Green Fuel edged ZPC Kariba 1-0, while the derby between Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs ended goalless.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 11 Results:

Yadah 0-1 CAPS United

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Green Fuel 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

