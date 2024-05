Miss Universe Zim Ready To Shine

MISS Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube is confident of making a mark on the world stage after being crowned at the weekend.

The beauty queen will represent Zimbabwe at the Miss Universe global contest set for Mexico in November this year.

