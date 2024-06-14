Voters Duped In ZANU PF Housing Fraud

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a shocking turn of events, the affiliate organization HOMESEEKERS4ED, established to mobilize votes for Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party, is under fire for failing to deliver on its key election promises. The affiliate had pledged to provide free residential stands to tenants across the country, enticing voters with the slogan “Thatha maKey Thatha,” which translates to “Take the Key Take” in Shona. However, ten months after the elections, the promised free stands remain elusive, and prices have skyrocketed, leaving many prospective homeowners in dismay.

During their campaign, HOMESEEKERS4ED leaders assured the electorate that they would receive residential stands at a minimal administrative fee. Instead, the current price lists reveal exorbitant costs beyond the reach of many citizens:

– 300 sqm stand: $7,500 USD (deposit $500 USD)

– 400 sqm stand: $10,000 USD (deposit $800 USD)

– 800 sqm stand: $16,000 USD (deposit $1,000 USD)

– 1,000 sqm stand: $20,000 USD (deposit $1,500 USD)

This drastic shift from the initial promise has sparked outrage among those who believed they would receive affordable housing. The issue is compounded by the affiliate’s failure to disclose the additional fees required by land developers before, during, and after the election period.

Despite multiple rallies aimed at addressing the concerns of home seekers, clarity on when the stands will be serviced and allocated remains absent. In an attempt to alleviate the situation, Prophet Java purchased a piece of land to support impoverished home seekers. However, the affiliate’s leadership continues to demand substantial deposits without providing a clear timeline for allocation.

Compounding the controversy, HOMESEEKERS4ED has also failed to deliver membership cards that individuals paid for last year. The situation worsened when it was revealed that a senior member of the affiliate, previously suspended for misappropriating membership fees, was recently reinstated after expressing remorse and apologizing for his actions.

As discontent grows, the integrity of HOMESEEKERS4ED and its leadership is under intense scrutiny. The organization, once seen as a beacon of hope for affordable housing, now faces allegations of broken promises and financial misconduct.

For now, the dream of many Zimbabweans to own a home remains in jeopardy, with calls for accountability and transparency from the ruling party and its affiliates growing louder.

