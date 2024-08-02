Arrested Pro-Democracy Campaigners Arrive At Harare Magistrates Court

By A Correspondent| The four human rights defenders Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere and Vusumuzi Moyo have arrived at the Harare Magistrates Court for initial remand following their arrest on Wednesday.

The four were ejected from an aeroplane they had boarded to Victoria Falls for a conference on philanthropy.

They were tortured for over eight hours by state security agents who later released them to the police.

The four have since been charged with disorderly conduct with the state accusing them of protesting at the Harare Magistrates court during when the Citizens Coalition for Change members including Jameson Timba were arrested.

Chere was struggling to walk following his reported assault by the state security agents.

