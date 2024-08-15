No Roofs At All On Govt’s SADC Villas 48 Hours Before Summit Despite Millions Paid Italian Contractor

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Mount Hampden, Zimbabwe — With just 48 hours left before the prestigious Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, the Zimbabwean government is in crisis mode as the Diplomatic Village, intended to house top dignitaries, remains unfinished. Despite spending millions on an Italian contractor, several of the villas remain without roofs, raising concerns about the country’s preparedness to host the event.



SADC villas still without roofs yesterday

The Diplomatic Village, situated a kilometer east of the New Parliament in Mount Hampden, was supposed to be a showcase of Zimbabwe’s development and hospitality. The government contracted an Italian firm to build 18 luxury villas, specifically for VVIPs and VIPs attending the summit. However, construction delays have left the project far from completion, with some villas still lacking roofs, let alone finishing touches like painting and furnishing, the The Information Development Trust reveals.

Workers have been deployed around the clock in a desperate attempt to complete the buildings, but the scale of the remaining work suggests that these efforts may be in vain. The unpaved and dusty access road leading to the site further compounds the problem, with no streetlights installed along the route from Mount Hampden to Bindura Road, adding to the unfinished appearance of the complex.

The Italian company, responsible for the construction, had initially promised to deliver the villas by mid-July. However, the reality on the ground has exposed significant project management issues, raising questions about the oversight and allocation of the millions spent on this high-profile venture.

As the summit approaches, the government is now faced with the unenviable task of finding alternative accommodations for the distinguished guests or risking the embarrassment of housing them in incomplete structures. The failure to deliver on such a critical project not only jeopardizes the success of the summit but could also have lasting diplomatic repercussions for Zimbabwe.

This unfolding situation highlights significant concerns over the planning and execution of major government projects, with the Diplomatic Village now symbolizing a costly misstep that could tarnish the country’s image on the international stage.

