ZRP Senior Dies During Bedroom Stint With Girlfriend

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika (Retired) has passed away at the age of 57. According to reports from the police, the retired officer died shortly after engaging in sexual activity with his lover, identified as Blessing Zuva from Chitungwiza.

The police report states that Retired Chief Superintendent Matsika visited his partner for what appears to have been a romantic encounter. He reportedly arrived with a bag containing a pint of milk and 10 liters of cooking oil. According to Ms. Zuva, the deceased requested that she mix the milk with salt, claiming it would serve as an aphrodisiac.

According to the police memorandum, “On 19 August 2024, at around 10:30 AM, the deceased visited the informant’s house. They engaged in sexual intercourse twice, but after the second round, the deceased began to gasp for air. He then collapsed and died.”

In a panic, Ms. Zuva rushed to inform a nearby friend. Upon their return, they found Chief Superintendent Matsika unresponsive. A report was subsequently made to the ZRP Zengeza.

Dr. Herbert Kawadza from South Africa commented on the mixture of milk and salt, explaining that while it is generally harmless, it can cause adverse reactions in the body under certain conditions. He noted, “This combination can affect the skin, potentially leading to skin conditions. It can also cause obstructions in various bodily channels, leading to circulatory and heart issues. Individuals with poor digestion should avoid this mixture as it can cause indigestion.”

Adding to the discussion, Retired Captain Roy Mavaza explained the chemical reaction that occurs when salt is mixed with milk. “If salt mixes with milk, the sodium interferes with the curdling effect of the milk, creating a reaction with calcium ions. This reaction can have harmful effects on the body.”

Medical practitioner Mr. A. Midzi also weighed in, pointing out the antagonistic properties of milk and salt. “We typically consume milk with sugar rather than salt because of their opposing qualities. Using milk as a base for savory dishes might unknowingly harm our bodies. The effects may not be immediate but could manifest over time.”

He further explained the concept of emulsions, noting that when milk is mixed with oil (or salt), the liquids do not fully combine but rather form an emulsion—a temporary mixture that can separate over time.

Several doctors have commented that the mixture of milk and salt is unlikely to be fatal, suggesting that it is improbable that this mixture caused the death of Retired Chief Superintendent Matsika.

Milk and dairy products, known for their health benefits, have become increasingly popular, with their consumption and production rising over the past few decades. These products are often used to deliver bioactive food ingredients.

According to the Zengeza Police, the informant revealed that she had been in a relationship with the deceased since 2015, with their last meeting in June 2024. She stated that the deceased had contacted her on 18 August 2024, expressing that he missed her and promised to visit her on 19 August 2024.

Upon his arrival at around 10:30 AM, the deceased brought a plastic bag containing 10 liters of cooking oil and a pint of milk. He then instructed her to mix the milk with salt before their sexual encounter, citing erectile dysfunction as the reason.

When the deceased began struggling to breathe, the informant sought help from her friend, Evelyne Dziva. However, by the time they returned, Chief Superintendent Matsika had already passed away.

The matter is currently under investigation, with a post-mortem scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

This is an ongoing story, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

