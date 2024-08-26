Dynamos Captain Hails Team Effort in Victory Over ZESCO United

In a thrilling match, Dynamos Football Club emerged victorious over ZESCO United FC in the 2024 CAF Confederation Cup, securing a spot in the next round with an aggregate score of 1-0.

The team’s captain, Frank Makarati, took to social media to express his gratitude and pride in their achievement.

Makarati wrote on Facebook, “Thank You 7 Million for the Support, we Did it Together!” This heartfelt message highlights the significance of teamwork and fan support in their success. The Dynamos captain’s words emphasize the collective effort that led to their triumph over ZESCO United FC.

The match, held at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola, marked the end of ZESCO United’s journey in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25.

Dynamos’ victory is a testament to their dedication and perseverance, and they will look to build on this momentum in the upcoming rounds.

Makarati’s post has resonated with fans, who have flooded social media with congratulations and praise for the team.

As Dynamos continues their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, they will undoubtedly rely on the unwavering support of their fans, who have been instrumental in their success thus far.

