Zimbos Prefer Chiwenga, Believe He Will Work With Chamisa

By Political Reporter- A cross-section of Zimbabweans say that they would prefer Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to be the President and think he would work with the country’s most celebrated politician, Nelson Chamisa.

This comes after indications that Mnangagwa was paving the way for Chiwenga by reversing his 2030 ndinenge ndichipo campaign.

Mnangagwa practically withdrew his intention to extend his rule by another term by delegating two key national events to Chiwenga while he attended the triennial Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Chiwenga is taking centre stage during this period, presiding over two key national events.

Last week, he officiated at the Harare Agricultural Show, and on Wednesday, he led the burial ceremony of Brigadier-General Shadreck Dingani Ndabambi at the National Heroes Acre.

Commenting about Chiwenga’s leadership, one of the readers, identified as Peter Matiashe, said the VP is a better devil. He said:

I think Chiwenga wants to work with Chamisa. President Chamisa might become the next prisoner. Watch this space, asi musataurisaka. Chiwenga knows he can’t do anything for zimbabwe so he needs help”.

