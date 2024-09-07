Magistrate Arrested Over Bribery

Magistrate Arrested on Bribery Charges

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – September 7, 2024

By A Correspondent | Talent Phiri, a 35-year-old magistrate from Gwanda, has been arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court on charges of bribery as a public officer, in violation of Section 170 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. Alternatively, Phiri faces charges for criminal abuse of duty as a public officer under Section 174 of the same Act.



The accusations against Phiri stem from events that began on August 27, 2024, when he granted an Interim Protection Order in favor of an applicant against her former husband. A warrant of arrest was subsequently issued as part of the protection order process. It is alleged that on September 4, 2024, Phiri solicited a USD 3,000 bribe from the ex-husband of the applicant, who was acting as an informant, in exchange for assistance with the case.

Phiri reportedly claimed that members from the President’s Office, National Prosecuting Authority, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police had an interest in the case and intended to have the ex-husband incarcerated. The informant negotiated the bribe down to USD 2,500, after which Phiri instructed him to deliver the money to his residence.

The informant secretly recorded phone calls and reported the matter to the police. Authorities set up a trap, leading to Phiri’s arrest.

The accused magistrate has been remanded in custody until September 9, 2024. Further details on the case are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

