Chivayo In Fresh Surprising ‘Gift’

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter-Controversial businessman and convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo has sparked fresh debate after donating a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR and US$250,000 in cash to Dr. Eunor Guti, the widow of the late ZAOGA Forward in Faith founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti.

Chivayo, a self-styled philanthropist and vocal Zanu PF supporter, made the announcement on his social media platforms Monday, couching the gesture in spiritual and patriotic overtones. However, critics view the move as part of a broader pattern in which Chivayo mixes ostentatious giving with calculated public relations that burnishes his image within Zimbabwe’s ruling elite and religious institutions.

The flamboyant mogul, whose history includes a conviction for fraud and a series of unresolved allegations involving controversial government tenders—most notably the Gwanda solar project—has emerged as a high-profile cheerleader for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. His donations often coincide with public praise for political and religious figures seen as aligned with the ruling party.

In a lengthy and emotionally charged tribute to the late Archbishop Guti, Chivayo described the revered church leader as his “spiritual rock” and “prophetic counselor,” praising Guti’s legacy in education, healthcare, and evangelism. Framing the donation as a celebration of “100 years of unmatched service,” Chivayo said the vehicle and cash were a gesture of gratitude to Dr. Eunor Guti for her ongoing service to the church and the nation.

“Please accept a 2025 brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR, fully paid for and ready for delivery,” Chivayo wrote. “Furthermore, please accept USD$250,000 in cash for fuel and your personal use.” While the gift has drawn applause from some religious followers, others remain skeptical. Observers note that Chivayo’s strategic alignment with powerful institutions—particularly the ruling party and influential churches—serves to bolster his own protection and legitimacy in a climate where wealth, politics, and faith are deeply intertwined.

Dr. Guti has not publicly commented on the gift, which Chivayo said was contingent on the consent of the ZAOGA church’s governing board.

This latest donation adds to a growing list of public giveaways by Chivayo, who has handed out luxury cars and large sums of cash to artists, influencers, and now religious leaders, all while positioning himself as a benevolent figure operating under the guidance of faith and patriotism. Critics argue that these acts, while generous, often mask deeper questions about the source of his wealth and the transactional nature of his public image.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...