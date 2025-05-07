Dumfries Delighted as Inter Milan Sink Barcelona to Reach Champions League Final

By Sports Correspondent

Denzel Dumfries was left elated after Inter Milan edged Barcelona in a dramatic 4-3 second-leg victory to seal their place in the Champions League final for the second time in three years.

The Dutch wingback delivered two crucial assists during a thrilling encounter at San Siro, helping Inter secure a 7-6 aggregate win over the Spanish giants. The result sees the Nerazzurri return to the final, echoing their 2010 triumph when they also knocked out Barcelona en route to glory.

“We’re overjoyed and I’m proud of everyone, especially Marcus [Thuram],” Dumfries said post-match. “Yann [Sommer] was amazing as well. We’re truly proud.”

Dumfries, 29, was a standout performer despite only recently recovering from a long injury layoff. “Tired? Yes, to be honest, I was really tired,” he admitted. “I’ve just come back from a long injury, jumping straight into games like this is tough. However, I’m happy I managed it.”

Yann Sommer earned Man of the Match honors for his heroics in goal, but it was the collective determination that saw Inter overturn a late deficit in one of the most memorable semi-finals in recent years.

The Nerazzurri now await the winner of the other semi-final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. But Dumfries isn’t concerned about the opponent.

“PSG or Arsenal? Both are great teams, we’ll see, but the most important thing is we won this match,” he said. “This is a show, and I’m really happy we made the final. Thirteen goals in two matches, it’s spectacular for the fans and football lovers.”

As for celebrations? “We definitely won’t be going to bed early,” Dumfries joked.

With momentum on their side and a chance to avenge their 2023 final loss to Manchester City, Inter Milan will look to finish the job and lift Europe’s most coveted trophy once again.

