Bonking Prophet Magaya Hires PC Mercenaries

10

Disgraced preacher, Walter Magaya, who has on video admitted having sex outside his matrimonial bed and paying tens of thousands of dollars to carpet down the truth, has reportedly hired keyboard mercenaries to do more dirty works.

“We were hired to attack news articles all journalistic news prints including yours in the comments area,” a Magaya sex victim told ZimEye.

“There are hundreds deployed and many of them are paid to frustrate you all,” she continued.

Magaya has come under public scrutiny after his string of sexual attacks on vulnerable church members raised a stench. One of those women, Chipo Chakanyuka, died under the preacher’s care after she had begun demanding her promised car and house, SEE PREVIOUS IN-DEPTH ARTICLES.

Two other victims have successfully managed to walk away with cash lump-sums in compensation.

Magaya has also been criticised in the media for his false prophecies last year when he claimed at the beginning of 2016 that Zimbabwe is going to experience an economic overflow. That prediction.

Contacted for a comment, a Magaya (PHD church) officer said she would pass the message to the preacher. Days later there was neither word nor indication that that Magaya is going to respond

Meanwhile ZimEye.com is preparing to expose the identities of many of Magaya’s computer mercenaries, those who have been paid.

  • Nella

    Prophet Magaya does not have time for whatever you are writing about because you do not know him. You need serious deliverance you do not know what you are dealing with. You are like Saul in the Bible who used to persecute Christians until he met Jesus on his way to Damascus and his name changed to Paul. In any way your time is coming just like Paul (who wrote 13 epistles in the bible) you are going to write good works about Prophet Magaya more than anyone else. May God bless you one day Jesus will visit you as He has the final say.
    .

  • PK

    I THINK you guys must give up now. You have tried to destroy the young man but failed completely. Please allow the prophet to do what he has been called to do. You are making him more famous all over the world. I am not a Zimbabwean but I see the good work and impact the prophet is doing in Zimbabwe and you are doing nothing. It is time up now, leave Magaya alone and in peace. You cannot see any good work from him, please check your heart.

  • Conrad

    I agree with you PK and Nella. Zimeye editor is nothing but a devil advocate. You are such a nobody. You don’t even know the real meaning of mercenaries. You are a shame. You create false stories to earn money. You are a shameless scam. All your stories are fast and incrimating, nothing good is reported on your paper.

  • fidza

    we all know the comments of those that support magaya are from paid staffers, there is no one with common sense who writes such stuff…

  • Conrad

    Shut up. I’m not . Have u seen me to come up with such shit?

  • mukatidii

    nonsense to hell

  • mose

    zimeye you need strong deliverance fro your stupidity …

  • Fifi

    Fidza is surely sick in the head.

  • Mafi

    Imi vanhu murikurasika papi for u to behave as if Zimeye is a county court or High Court of Zimbabwe. Even the editor is be having like a judge or magistrate and daydreaming Zimeye magnified into a out of Law trying pastors, and politicians . There is no madness like this.

  • tsitsigurira

    aint nobody got time for your lies! know this zimeye, that you arent in anyway going to destroy the heart that is anchored in Christ!