Bonking Prophet Magaya Hires PC Mercenaries

Disgraced preacher, Walter Magaya, who has on video admitted having sex outside his matrimonial bed and paying tens of thousands of dollars to carpet down the truth, has reportedly hired keyboard mercenaries to do more dirty works.

“We were hired to attack news articles all journalistic news prints including yours in the comments area,” a Magaya sex victim told ZimEye.

“There are hundreds deployed and many of them are paid to frustrate you all,” she continued.

Magaya has come under public scrutiny after his string of sexual attacks on vulnerable church members raised a stench. One of those women, Chipo Chakanyuka, died under the preacher’s care after she had begun demanding her promised car and house, SEE PREVIOUS IN-DEPTH ARTICLES.

Two other victims have successfully managed to walk away with cash lump-sums in compensation.

Magaya has also been criticised in the media for his false prophecies last year when he claimed at the beginning of 2016 that Zimbabwe is going to experience an economic overflow. That prediction.

Contacted for a comment, a Magaya (PHD church) officer said she would pass the message to the preacher. Days later there was neither word nor indication that that Magaya is going to respond

Meanwhile ZimEye.com is preparing to expose the identities of many of Magaya’s computer mercenaries, those who have been paid.