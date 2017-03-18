Former Minister Throws Weight Behind Tsvangirai

Ray Nkosi | Former Finance Minister and leader of Mavambo Kusile Dawn (MKD), Simba Makoni has thrown his weight behind Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the proposed opposition parties grand coalition.

The Daily News reports that the Coalition of Democrats (CODE) which Makoni belongs to has not yet chosen a leader, with the latter coming out to caution that it would be “foolhardy” to ignore Tsvangirai.

“I am on record saying we need everyone, and in the case of Tsvangirai, we all know the value that he adds, having been in the opposition trenches this long,” said Makoni.

He goes further to say, ” He is a respected leader with popularity and I only hope that other leaders in CODE realise that and will also want to have him.”

“The position in CODE is that we want all leaders working for change in this country  to be part of the coalition that will bring solutions to the problems this country is facing,” said the former Finance Minister.

 

  • Marujata

    Tsvangirai continues to be backed by people who has no influence, support, backing or popularity what-so-ever.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Poor Simba Makoni, he must be pretty desperate to get back into power for him to be endorsing Morgan Tsvangirai especially given the later’s pathetic track record. Tsvangirai has been in the “opposition trenches” for nearly 20 years now, that is true, but that in itself is neither a virtue nor a vice; it is what he has accomplished that matters. He has blundered from pillar to post, he failed to get even one reform implemented during the GNU although he had the golden opportunity to do so because he in breathtakingly corrupt and incompetent.

    The formation or otherwise of the opposition coalition is of no consequence as long as nothing is done to stop Zanu PF rigging the vote. In the March 2008 Tsvangirai got 73% of the vote, by President Mugabe’s own admission, but because he has total control of ZEC the vote was reduced to 47% after six weeks of recounting. This is the level of vote rigging we are dealing with here!

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Anyone who wants to contest an election knowing that the vote will be rigging has no common sense! Sadly most of our opposition politicians have no common sense!

  • Godfrey

    You can’t impose your ideas on everybody else. Iwe muchenjeri wenhema tamba yako.