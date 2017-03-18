Former Minister Throws Weight Behind Tsvangirai

Ray Nkosi | Former Finance Minister and leader of Mavambo Kusile Dawn (MKD), Simba Makoni has thrown his weight behind Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the proposed opposition parties grand coalition.

The Daily News reports that the Coalition of Democrats (CODE) which Makoni belongs to has not yet chosen a leader, with the latter coming out to caution that it would be “foolhardy” to ignore Tsvangirai.

“I am on record saying we need everyone, and in the case of Tsvangirai, we all know the value that he adds, having been in the opposition trenches this long,” said Makoni.

He goes further to say, ” He is a respected leader with popularity and I only hope that other leaders in CODE realise that and will also want to have him.”

“The position in CODE is that we want all leaders working for change in this country to be part of the coalition that will bring solutions to the problems this country is facing,” said the former Finance Minister.