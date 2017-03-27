Kasukuwere: Grace and Bob Got Zimbabwe In Their Arms

ZANU PF National Commissar and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Local government, Saviour Kasukuwere has said Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are holding the nation together.

If they leave, the whole nation would fall apart, said Kasukuwere.

The minister made these comments in an interview with a local daily.

“What I would like to say is that the party stands 100 percent benind the president and the first lady,” he told the Daily News.

He continued saying, “the First Lady is the mother of the nation and thus the loyalty towards the two is beyond doubt, and it must be clear to all and sundry.

“The president and the first lady are the keys that hold the nation together and thus deserve the utmost respect.”

Kasukuwere took opportunity to attack the Lacoste Faction saying:

“What we must ensure is that we do not have other players jumping in with their regime change agenda.”

Addressing the matter of the Women’s League demonstrations against Sarah Mahoka and Eunice Sandi-Moyo, Kasukuwere said: “The party is strong and the demonstrations are disciplinary issues and purely women’s league issues that they will deal with.

“We are happy at the support that has been shown by the women’s league to the first lady…the bottom line is that the party is solidly behind the president and the First Lady.”