Major Tarwirei Chases Mahiya Out Of Harare South, Drama As The War Vet Runs 20 KMs For Dear Life

Farirai Madhumbe | War Vets leader Doug Mahiya has had to run for dear life after being chased from Harare South by a Major General Tarwirei.

Mahiya according to ZimEye.com sources had gone to the constituency as a potential Parliamentary candidate hosted by Harare Provincial Chairperson Masimirembwa who was set to introduce him.

The rest is history after Major Tarwirei set rowdy youths on Mahiya. “They run over 2kilos vasina mota! Let military rule resistance brew in ZANUPF!! Tozoita mass march in support of ZANUPF civilians as before handiti!,” wrote one Zanu PF supporter on social media.