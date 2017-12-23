Major Tarwirei Chases Mahiya Out Of Harare South, Drama As The War Vet Runs 20 KMs For Dear Life

5

Farirai Madhumbe | War Vets leader Doug Mahiya has had to run for dear life after being chased from Harare South by a Major General Tarwirei.

Mahiya according to ZimEye.com sources had gone to the constituency as a potential Parliamentary candidate hosted by Harare Provincial Chairperson Masimirembwa who was set to introduce him.

The rest is history after Major Tarwirei set rowdy youths on Mahiya. “They run over 2kilos vasina mota! Let military rule resistance brew in ZANUPF!! Tozoita mass march in support of ZANUPF civilians as before handiti!,” wrote one Zanu PF supporter on social media.

  • Ras

    Ndiana ari kumbo mezha ma distances ari kufambwa nema shefu ezanu aya. Lol

  • eliasha

    This is nonsense now i think ED will have a torrid time trying to instill discipline with some of these wayward comrades.

  • sarah Mahoka

    looks like Mahiya wakanganisirwa but maproceedure ekusarudzwa kwevanhu akaitwa follow here. have people started presenting themselves to provinces. uyu Mahiya perhaps jumped the gun. ungangotanga kukambira zvambonzi ngazvichitanga here?

  • Everfaithful

    We should not condone violence in whatever form and in which ever party.Sadly enough ,Zim political parties have resorted to violence especially in solving internal party disputes.Its not good for our country especially if its being perpetrated by someone who was or who is in the army.Its time Zimbabweans learn to solve their squabbles through dialogue .We are not a pariah state.And the way we purport to be a highly educated country ,it baffles the mind .No to violence ,not again other there won’t be any visible difference between RG & ED .

  • erizabheta

    Taura hako,ma distance acho akunyanya lol