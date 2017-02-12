Mawarire Has No Case To Answer –High Court

By Staff Reporter | High court judge Justice Clement Phiri, said #ThisFlag social movement leader, Pastor Evan Mawarire, is likely to be acquitted when he stands for trial because the state’s case against him is “weak”.

The state is accusing Mawarire of inciting public violence, instigating civil unrest and urging the public to resist public policies “meant in the public interest” through posting videos on social media.

Opposing Mawarire’s a bail application, last week the state represented by Edmore Nyadzema, said the #ThisFlag leader was “a celebrated terrorist” who had roots in America.

“The accused person is facing some very serious charges which we are convinced that will lead to his conviction and because of the fact that his close family members are in America where he has strong contacts, it will be difficult for us to locate him once admitted to bail,” said Nyazemba.

But the presiding judge Justice Clement Phiri, said the state’s case against Mawarire was not convincing adding that the activist had a great chance of being acquitted.

“The state’s case appears to be weak and how does one’s relationship with his family members in America has to do with him escaping?

“And also given the fact that the accused personally handed himself to Zimbabwe via the Harare International Airport surely we cannot say he was obstructing the course of justice,” he said before ordering for the release of Marire’s release.