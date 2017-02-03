MDC Response to Anti-Coalition Sentiments

Kurauone Chihwayi | The basic argument of the anti coalition individuals is patently false. There is no opposition party which has all the seats let alone all the votes in the Southern Provinces of the country. As of today ZANU PF holds all the 13 seats in Matabeleland South. So where is the 100 percent victory there? ZANU PF holds 6 of the 10 seats in Matabeleland North. Again where is the 100 percent? Even in Bulawayo where the MDCT won all the seats in 2013 in terms of vote counts the MDC had 20 967 votes and ZANU PF polled a total of 30 290 votes. Again where is the 100 per cent?

The 2008 elections taught us that when we do not act wisely and in the national interest we can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Those responsible for prevailing on others to walk away from the 2008 coalition agreement need be careful that they are not seen today to be working against the clear public sentiment that we must all do everything in our power to give the people of this country a fighting chance to remove the ruinous ZANU PF regime from power in 2018.

Notwithstanding the brickbates thrown at us, the MDC remains committed to working with all those willing to work with others to build the broadest coalition possible against ZANU PF. The votes that will count the most are the votes for the coalition Presidential candidate who must garner every possible vote to reach the 50% plus one threshold required in our law.

We would have thought that some basic common sense understanding will reveal to anyone involved in our politics that winning Parliamentary seats in whatever parts of the country and in whatever quantities is wholly irrelevant to the primary question of garnering the requisite number of votes for the Presidential candidate which is what is required to cause a change of government.

Kurauone Chihwayi

MDC National Spokesperson