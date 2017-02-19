UK: Zimbabwean 13 Yr Old Girl Goes Missing | BREAKING NEWS

British Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing Zimbabwean girl from Redbridge.

Vonai Ziyambi, 13 was last seen at approximately 02:00hrs on Friday, 17 February.

She is described as a black girl, approximately 5ft tall, of slim build with short dark afro hair.

Vonai was last seen wearing a dark blue ‘Puffa’ style jacket.

Given her age officers are concerned for her welfare and whilst her current whereabouts are unknown, it is believed she may have travelled to shopping centres at Stratford Westfield or Bluewater in Kent.

Anyone who has seen Vonai or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.