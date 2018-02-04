We Will Win 2018 Polls – Mujuru Official

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Former Vice President Joice Mujuru, regarded by many as a rank outsider, will win the 2018 Presidential Elections, a senior NPP Official has said.

Speaking to ZimEye.com yesterday, former MDC MP Oliver Chirume said Mujuru was the”real deal” in the coming elections.

Mujuru met with former President Robert Mugabe who apologised to her for dismissing her from the party.

Chirume said Mujuru would be the surprise pacesetter in the coming polls.

“Many people had ruled Dr Mujuru out of the Presidential Election race but they were lost.

Things have taken a dramatic twist and Dr Mujuru is ready to win the elections,” said Chirume.

Political observers postulate that Mujuru will draw sympathy from disgruntled Zanu PF elements- putting her in a vintage position to win the Presidential Elections.