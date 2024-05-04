Journalists Are Society’s Oxygen : Advocate Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwean opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa recently articulated a sentiment that resonates deeply with the essence of journalism: “Journalists are the society’s oxygen.”

Chamisa’s words, released in a statement commemorating World Press Freedom Day on May 3, underscore the vital role journalists play in the fabric of society.

In his poignant statement, Advocate Chamisa offered a heartfelt salute to journalists, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to upholding the pillars of professionalism, honesty, and integrity in journalism.

He highlighted their crucial role in keeping citizens informed and vigilant, holding policymakers and politicians accountable, and exposing corruption and deceit in high places.

Chamisa’s words echoed with profound appreciation for the tireless efforts of journalists, stating, “You are the oxygen of society.”

This metaphorical recognition underscores the indispensable nature of journalism in providing the essential oxygen of information and truth to the public.

He emphasized the role of a free press as a guarantor for a true society, envisioning a future where the safety of journalists and the dignity of their profession are protected and upheld.

In his vision of a “New Great Zimbabwe,” the importance of truth-telling in illuminating the path towards a brighter future is paramount.

Advocate Nelson Chamisa expressed his gratitude to journalists worldwide, recognizing their invaluable contributions on World Press Freedom Day.

His words serve as a poignant reminder of the profound impact that journalism has on shaping societies and fostering transparency, accountability, and progress.

Advocate Chamisa’s full statement :

“A SALUTE TO JOURNALISTS…Today, and for all the tomorrows to come, we extend our gratitude to journalists who bravely uphold the pillars of professionalism, honesty and integrity in journalism.

You keep the citizens informed and alert. You hold the policy makers and politicians accountable. You kick the corrupt out of their hiding places.

You diligently weave narratives, shedding light on corruption and unveiling the shadows cast by dark forces. You expose naked the lies and deceit in high places. You speak truth to power.

You are the oxygen of society. A free press is a guarantor for a true society. In a New Great Zimbabwe, the safety of journalists and dignity of the profession will be protected and guaranteed.

Truth-telling illuminates the path towards a brighter future. Thank You. #WorldPressFreedomDay”

