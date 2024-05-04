Uege Mutema Says “Don’t Marry Non-Virgins, They Are Most Likely To Cheat”

By Dorrothy Moyo | Uege Mutema, a relationship coach recently granted an Aqua vehicle by businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, has sparked a heated debate with her claims regarding virginity and fidelity. In her March video release, Mutema asserts that women who are not virgins are more likely to cheat because they have formed “soul ties” with previous partners, which might number as many as fifty. She advises men to marry only virgins to avoid such risks.

-Concept of “Soul Ties”

Mutema’s theory of “soul ties” suggests that sexual relationships forge bonds that carry emotional and spiritual baggage into future relationships. This view is often grounded in spiritual or religious beliefs that see virginity as not just a physical state but a moral and psychological clean slate. Critics argue this perspective is simplistic and overlooks the complexity of human relationships and the myriad factors that influence personal conduct, including loyalty and fidelity.

-Criticisms of Mutema’s Viewpoint

Nono Muyengwa and Peter Mangombe represent voices of dissent in response to Mutema’s claims. Muyengwa strongly disputes the linkage between virginity and loyalty, emphasizing that cheating or faithfulness is a matter of character rather than sexual history. He points out that virginity does not guarantee fidelity, noting some virgins might cheat due to lack of exposure or understanding of relationship dynamics.

Peter Mangombe succinctly critiques Mutema’s analysis as “very poor,” arguing that infidelity is unrelated to virginity. His position suggests that focusing solely on virginity might overlook deeper qualities and values that are foundational to successful and faithful relationships.

-Broader Implications.

The debate touches on broader social and cultural dynamics, including the stigmatization of women based on their sexual history. This can lead to damaging stereotypes where women’s value is closely tied to their sexual purity, potentially overlooking their other qualities and contributions to a relationship.

Furthermore, such views might perpetuate gender inequality, where women are held to different standards than men regarding premarital sexual activity. This double standard can exacerbate issues of trust and honesty within relationships.

Psychological and Sociological Perspectives.

Psychologists and sociologists might argue that fidelity is influenced by a range of factors such as individual values, relationship satisfaction, and social background rather than just past sexual experiences. Research suggests that trust, communication, mutual respect, and emotional bonding are more predictive of relationship fidelity than any aspect of sexual history.

While Mutema’s views resonate with certain traditional or conservative perspectives, they face substantial criticism from those who advocate for a more nuanced understanding of relationships and fidelity. The debate illustrates the tension between traditional mores and contemporary values that emphasize personal choice and equal standards for both partners in a relationship. As society evolves, the discourse surrounding relationships, fidelity, and virginity will likely continue to develop, requiring a balanced understanding that respects both individual freedoms and cultural values.



