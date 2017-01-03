3 People Shot Dead In Vile Robbery

Three people were shot and killed in an apparent botched house robbery on Tuesday in Vereeniging outside Johannesburg.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1pm in Roshnee. Netcare 911 said that two women‚ one of whom is the homeowner‚ and a man were found dead inside the house by paramedics. Athlenda Mathe‚ Netcare 911 spokesman‚ said in a statement that when paramedics arrived at the house they found that all three of those who had been shot had died.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a suspect (a woman) has been taken into police custody.” She said the exact circumstances of the shooting were unknown.-TimesLive

