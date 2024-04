Chiwenga In Solidarity Trip To Iran?

Vice President, General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has arrived in Tehran, Iran, to participate in the second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference.

He was welcomed at Mehrabad International Airport by Iranian Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, Mr Solat Mortazavi, and Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Iran, Ambassador Bright Kupemba.

