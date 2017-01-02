4 Killed By Lighting Strike

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | At least four People have been struck and killed by lightning in Masvingo Province over the past two weeks. A family from Chazika Village in Zaka District was left in tears, after two members were struck and killed by lightning.

According to relatives, Namatirai Chazika and her daughter Ruth Mundudye (15) were struck by lightning as they were winnowing round nuts under a tree at their homestead .

The two were buried at Chazika Village last week.

“The two were struck by lightning as they were winnowing round nuts at their homestead. It was very unfortunate but nobody could do anything to save their lives because it happened suddenly and unexpectedly,” said a relative.

Another couple was struck by lightning at Boss Mine in Mashava on Christmas Day.

Although ZimEye.com could not establish their names, it is understood the couple was struck while walking home.

Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the incident happened in his constituency.

“Efforts are being made to assist the affected family .We urge people to seek shelter instead of exposing themselves to violent thunderstorms,” cautioned Chadzamira.

An eyewitness said: “The two were struck by lightning at Boss Mine. It was a frightening incident. It happened unexpectedly,” said a Mashava man.