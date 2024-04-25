UK Visa & CoS Scam, Harare Man Loses US$12K

By- A Harare man has lost US$ 11,700 to an opaque United Kingdom (UK) visa and certificate of a sponsorship deal.

Samson Gono cited Nyasha Patience Mandeya of Borrowdale as the respondent in his summons.

In the summons through his lawyers Tinashe Zinto of Zinto, Chivandire and Mavhaire Law Chambers, Gono is demanding back his money and 1% interest as from April 1 this year.

According to court papers, sometime in August 2023, Gono and Mandeya entered into an agreement, whereby the latter would assist him to obtain certificates of sponsorship and a UK visa.

It is alleged that Mandeya was supposed to obtain these within three months after receiving payment.

Gono submitted that he paid Mandeya US$9 700 on August 26, 2023. He made another payment of US$2 000 on August 31.

However, Mandeya failed to meet the terms of the agreement.

On January 15 this year, Mandeya acknowledged the debt, and made an undertaking to pay back by March 31, but failed. Newsday

