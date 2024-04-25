Yester-Year Soccer Star In Messy Divorce

By Sports Reporter- Former Dynamos star Edward Sadomba has been embroiled in a messy divorce.

The state media reports that Sadomba and his wife Sherlynn’s marriage is falling apart.

Ironically, until H-Metro broke the story about the challenges destroying their marriage yesterday, the two had been hailed as a model celebrity couple in this country.

Such has been the couple’s closeness our sister newspaper, The Sunday Mail, even once described them as being “like coffee and doughnuts, salt and pepper or rum and coke.”

On Tuesday, H-Metro sources tipped us that the couple’s differences involved a nasty fallout between the two, which ended up spilling into the hands of the police.

H-Metro reporters were tipped that the case would be heard at Mbare Magistrates Court.

Sadomba arrived at the court in the company of his lawyer, Charles Warara.

His wife, Sherlyn arrived later.

However, the duo did not appear before a magistrate after the vetting officer decided that there were outstanding statements that were supposed to be recorded from witnesses before the matter was ready to be heard.

Sources said that Sadomba regularly locked out his wife, outside their matrimonial home, on several occasions when she returned home in the evening.

Yesterday, all the speculation ended when it emerged that Sherlynn has actually approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a peace order against the former DeMbare star player.

That is an escalation of the case and appears to suggest that Sadomba could have been a violent husband who was abusing his wife, who is a prosecutor, at the Harare Magistrates Court.

That would be a huge dent on Sadomba who, until now, has been celebrated as one of the best role models in local football.

It has now emerged that although they share the same house, the couple are sleeping in different wings of their house.

Sources have now been open to H-Metro, especially after the application for a peace order, with some revealing that the couple has received counselling, on a number of occasions, at police stations.

The counselling followed reports which Sherlynn filed accusing her husband of being abusive towards her.

“This has been going on for some time now and there were even whispers, when Sherlynn wore a neck brace, that she was injured during a fall at home after she was attacked but that could not be proved,” said a source.

“Now, that this case has spilled into the public domain and she has filed for a protection order from Sadomba, it means there was a hint of some truth to those whispers.

“A woman like Sherlynn will, obviously, weigh the consequences of such a move like filing for a protection order.

“She is a prosecutor and she knows that this will attract media attention and will be uncomfortable to his kids and to her reputation as someone who works with the public.

“But, for her to still make the move, it suggests that she has come to a point where she has said enough is enough and whatever comes will not be worse than the abuse she is suffering.

“It’s sad, when you think about it, because this is a couple that everyone admired and they have been together for a long time.”

Sherlynn revealed to The Herald, that she met Sadomba in 2001.

“I met him in 2001 when I visited my grandmother in Mbare,” she said.

“We dated from that time till we got married in 2008.

“I am absolutely affected by his fame in a good way because he is a people-person and he commands a lot of respect from his supporters and the general community, which consequently comes as a good thing for me.

“In a negative way, our lives are open just like the sky, we are mostly in the public eye. It’s not a good place to be all the time.”

In another interview with The Sunday Mail, she said:

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m a proud wife but sometimes you want to run your own race and have your personal identity – with your own credits and achievements – other than just being someone’s wife or mother.” H Metro

