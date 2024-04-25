Bosso Drop Crucial Points

Highlanders continued to lose ground on the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after dropping points against Herentals on Wednesday.

Bosso surrendered a two lead to settle for a 2-2 draw in a matchday eight encounter played at Rufaro Stadium.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Brighton Ncube before Mvelo Khoza netted his first goal for the team in the 39th minute.

A second half collapse by Highlanders saw Herentals coming back into the game through Tafadzwa Jim on minute 53 before slotting another just after the hour.

The result saw Chicken Inn closing the gap and are now seperated by goal difference.

The Gamecocks moved to the second place and on 15 points after edging Hwange 1-0, thanks to Brighton Makopa’s early strike.

Elsewhere, FC Platinum suffered their first defeat of the season after losing 1-0 ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium.

The Platinum Boys dropped to fourth place following the loss.

Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike scored their first goals for Yadah in 2-2 draw versus champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at the Baobab Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 Results:

Herentals 2-2 Highlanders

FC Platinum 0-1 ZPC Kariba

Ngezi Platinum 2-2 Yadah

Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange

Telone 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bikita Minerals 1-0 Simba Bhora

